HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu has announced a road closure.

The road closure is impacting Monsarrat Avenue in the Diamond Head and Kaimuki areas on Thursday, July 6.

Police have opened an investigation that has closed Monsarrat Avenue between Trousseau Street and Makapuu Road.

Police have asked that drivers avoid the area and that they seek alternate routes.