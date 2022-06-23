HONOLULU (KHON2) — As of June 22 the total confirmed monkeypox/orthopoxvirus cases in the U.S. is 156. Five of those cases are here in Hawaii.

Monkeypox cases have been on the rise, more than tripling within the past two weeks. However, the CDC and the Hawaii Department of Health say at this time the public does not need to be concerned.

Currently the CDC is tracking multiple cases of monkeypox that have been reported in several countries that don’t normally report monkeypox, including the U.S.

Monkeypox virus is part of the same family of viruses as smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are like smallpox symptoms, but milder; and monkeypox is rarely fatal. Monkeypox is not related to chickenpox.

Monkeypox is rare and does not spread easily between people without close contact. However, if you have been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox you’ll need to look out for the following symptoms.

Symptoms of monkeypox can include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters

Sometimes, people get a rash first, followed by other symptoms. Others only experience a rash.

For more information or to keep track of how many monkeypox cases have been reported in Hawaii and in the U.S., head to the CDC’s website.