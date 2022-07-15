HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reported two additional monkeypox cases on Friday, amounting to a total of eight cases now in the state.

According to the DOH, one of the individuals was a Big Island resident with a history of travel to the mainland.

The second individual is an Oahu resident with connections to a previously reported case that is currently under investigation.

“The risk to most Hawaiʻi residents remains low, but with the number of cases growing across the country, we expect to identify more cases in Hawaiʻi,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan.

DOH officials said they are continuing to conduct contact tracing. They are also coordinating vaccination and treatment, which can be effective in managing monkeypox infections.

Vaccines are not available through healthcare providers at this time but the DOH said there are plans to arrange statewide vaccine distribution and administration.