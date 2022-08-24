HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported four more monkeypox cases on Wednesday, bringing Hawaii’s total to 22.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

With nearly 16,000 monkeypox cases reported in the United States, it’s expected that we will see more cases in Hawaiʻi. We continue to work to conduct contact tracing and follow-up with all cases. We encourage all eligible individuals to get vaccinated to stop the spread of monkeypox and protect our community.”

DEPUTY STATE EPIDEMIOLOGIST DR. NATHAN TAN

DOH said three of the cases involved two Oahu residents and one Maui resident whose case remains under investigation. The fourth case involves a Hawaii resident whose case is related to community exposure.

VACCINATION

The JYNNEOS vaccine is available statewide to Hawaiʻi residents 18 and older. Vaccination eligibility includes:

Close contact in the last 14 days with a person with known or suspected monkeypox infection;

Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and transgender individuals who have multiple or anonymous sex partners;

Persons with severe immune compromise (e.g., advanced or poorly controlled HIV infection, active cancer treatment, high-dose steroids) or certain skin conditions, such as eczema; AND who have a household member or sex partner at high risk for monkeypox.

Symptoms of monkeypox include flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes, and unexplained rash or sores. Individuals with monkeypox symptoms should immediately call their healthcare providers for testing and treatment, according to DOH.

DOH said its department received approximately 4,400 doses of JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccines and continues to order Hawaii’s full allocation from the federal government. The health department has administered nearly 1,800 doses thus far.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The JYNNEOS vaccine is a two-dose series that should be administered 28 days apart. Individuals are eligible for a second dose and are encouraged to make an appointment, according to DOH.

For more information, click here.