HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported two more monkeypox cases on Thursday, bringing Hawaii’s total to 18.

While the risk to most Hawaiʻi residents remains low, local transmission of monkeypox is occurring. The growing number of cases in Hawaiʻi underscores the importance of vaccination — if you are eligible, please take this step to protect yourself and our community.” DEPUTY STATE EPIDERMIOLOGIST DR. NATHAN TAN

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

DOH said one of the cases involves an Oahu resident whose case is not related to travel as links to prior cases are under investigation. The second case involves a visitor that was diagnosed on Oahu whose case is related to travel outside of Hawaii.

According to DOH, the JYNNEOS vaccine is available statewide to Hawaii residents ages 18 and older.

Vaccination eligibility includes:

Close contact in the last 14 days with a person with known or suspected monkeypox infection;

Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and transgender individuals who have multiple or anonymous sex partners;

Persons with severe immune compromise (e.g., advanced or poorly controlled HIV infection, active cancer treatment, high-dose steroids) or certain skin conditions, such as eczema; AND who have a household member or sex partner at high risk for monkeypox.

Symptoms of monkeypox include flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes, and unexplained rash or sores. Individuals with monkeypox symptoms should immediately call their healthcare providers for testing and treatment, according to DOH.

For more information, click here.