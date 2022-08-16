HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported four more monkey cases in Hawaii on Tuesday and has expanded its monkeypox vaccination eligibility for the prevention of monkeypox.

This brings the total number of monkey cases in Hawaii to 16, since June 3.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

DOH said an Oahu resident’s case is related to travel outside of Hawaii, another Oahu resident’s case is related to previously reported cases and the third Oahu resident’s case is still being investigated.

The fourth case is a visitor that was diagnosed on Kauai and whose case is related to travel outside Hawaii, according to DOH.

As more vaccine doses become available, we are expanding vaccine eligibility to communities that have been disproportionately impacted by this outbreak and individuals who are at risk for severe illness. While the risk to most Hawaiʻi residents remains low, we encourage all eligible individuals to get vaccinated to prevent further transmission and protect our community.” DOH DEPUTY STATE EPIDEMIOLOGIST DR. NATHAN TAN

Monkeypox vaccine eligibility includes:

Close contact in the last 14 days with a person with known or suspected monkeypox infection;

Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and transgender individuals who have multiple or anonymous sex partners;

Persons with severe immune compromise (e.g., advanced or poorly controlled HIV infection, active cancer treatment, high-dose steroids) or certain skin conditions, such as eczema; AND who have a household member or sex partner at high risk for monkeypox.

On Oahu, DOH is offering vaccination on Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21 at the Blaisdell Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. However, individuals will need an appointment that can be scheduled at health.hawaii.gov/docd/mpxvax or by calling 808-586-4462.

DOH said it has received 2,800 doses of monkeypox vaccines and more than 1,000 have been administered. The health department plans to order Hawaii’s allocated portion from the federal government.

According to DOH, the JYNNEOS (name of the monkeypox vaccine) is a two-dose series that is normally administered four weeks apart.

DOH said it may be administered between layers of the skin, similar to a TB skin test and will provide a high level of protection.

Symptoms of monkeypox consist of flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes, unexplained rash or sores, and is typically spread through close, intimate contact with body fluids, lesion material or by someone who has it.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Individuals that think they may have the mentioned symptoms are advised to immediately contact their healthcare provider.

For more information, click here.