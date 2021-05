HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaiwi and her pup have been spotted less often at Kaimana Beach where they garnered the attention of many for weeks.

NOAA says they’re not gone yet.

The monk seals are more active now, frequently being spotted up and down Waikiki Beach.

However, since they are visiting Kaimana Beach less often, the barriers have been removed.

The monk seals return time to time.