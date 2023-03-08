FILE – A monk seal swam through the Ala Wai Canal near the Convention Center on Monday, March 8, Waikiki, Hawaii. (Ann Rickard photo)

WAIKIKI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The goal of the Genki Ala Wai Project is to make the Ala Wai Canal swimmable for humans by 2026.

Members of the Project have been tossing Genki balls into the Ala Wai since 2019, but they were surprised on Monday, March 6 when a monk seal was spotted swimming in the Canal.

What could be the biggest biological indicator that Genki balls have begun to work swam through the Ala Wai in front of the Convention Center on Monday, March 6.

The technical advisor of the Genki Ala Wai Project told KHON2 that it is a sight that he never could have imagined.

“No, not in, not in my wildest dreams. But, the next step is to see a pod of dolphins! So, we see dolphins in here. Now, that is E.M. at work; and everybody’s contribution to support this project,” Hiromichi Nago said.

The effective microorganism (EM) solution is filled with good microbes that eat the sludge at the bottom of the Ala Wai. That sludge used to be 23 inches deep near Jefferson Elementary School; but now, it is mostly sand. And, the monk seal was just the largest life form in the canal.

“We see native fishes coming back; we have ʻamaʻama. We have aholehole,” Nago said. “And, the fishes are just jumping out of the water and thriving. It’s amazing.”

The Genki balls are good for clearing out bad bacteria from the canal, but Nago said they are not a be-all-end-all solution because large debris can still be seen.

“They can’t digest inorganic matter, right? So, we’re going to have some silt. We see, like, trash carts. We had, like, large trees before the dredging, golf balls; so, all those things are things the microbes can’t digest,” Nago said.

Michael Brown of the Waikiki Neighborhood Board pointed to the Refuse Division, who he has called several times to report illegal dumping.

“‘We’ve got lawn chairs, umbrellas here on the side right now at this intersection. Can you send somebody out and get it before it’s tossed in or blown into the canal?’ But just be aware of our edges and get out what you can before it goes,” Brown said.

Brown agreed that something good is going on in the Ala Wai, large trash aside and sea life considered.

“I think we need to take another look at the Ala Wai and say, ‘Hey, this place has got some good stuff going on,’ And, it’s better than it’s ever been, I do believe,” Brown said.

