Monk seal spotted at Kualoa Regional Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Beach goers spotted a monk seal at Kualoa Regional Park on June 28, 2020.

NOAA Fisheries and Hawaii Marine Animal Response said it is closely monitoring the seal.

NOAA said the seal is exhibiting logging behavior which means it is floating on the surface of the ocean, acting lethargic, and not actively swimming.

If you see any marine wildlife emergencies, call NOAA’s statewide hotline at 1-888-256-9840.

