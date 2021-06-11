Monk seal pup relocated from Waikiki to secret location

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Monk seal pup Lōli’i is growing up and venturing out on his own.

A team of handlers and veterinarians successfully relocated him on Thursday, June 10, from Kaimana Beach in Waikiki to a less populated area.

The location of his new home is not being disclosed to ensure that humans stay away from him.

Officials said Lōli’i is settling in and exploring his new surroundings.

His mother, Kaiwi, weaned him during the week of Monday, June 7, and took off. Officials said she may return to Kaimana Beach form time to time to rest.