Monk seal pup Loli’i doing great in new home

FILE – Monk seal pup Lōli’i wears a tracking device in his new, secret home, Hawaii, June 10, 2021. (HMAR photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The newest monk seal pup Loli’i was recently moved from Kaimana Beach in Waikiki where he was born to an undisclosed beach on Oahu.

Officials have been monitoring him regularly and say he is doing great in his new home.

They say he’s curious and has been exploring his new surroundings.

These are normal behaviors that a seal of his age should have as he learns about his new environment.

If you see a monk seal, give it space.

Report sightings to the statewide NOAA marine wildlife hotline.888-256-9840