Monk seal pup Lōliʻi adapting to new home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lōliʻi the monk seal pup is doing just fine.

Submit your storm photos to be featured online, on-air and on social media

Hawaii Marine Animal Response task force members say he’s adapting well to his new home.

He is even starting to venture outside of his usual spots to explore new places.

They say this is all common behavior for monk seal pups his age.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Lōliʻi was born earlier this year at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki and moved to a new undisclosed location on Oahu.