Monk seal pup dies from injuries

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Despite attempts to save a recently-weaned monk seal pup, NOAA officials say the young female died due to severe injuries sustained in the wild.

Officials say, the pup known as RL 76 was spotted in July on Molokai with swelling around her head and face, and she was breathing abnormally and staying close to shore.

She was brought to the Marine Mammal Center in Kona for treatment but died a week later.

Tests show she died from trauma likely from an aggressive male monk seal.

Officials do not suspect human involvement in this incident.