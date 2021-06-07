Monk seal “Mele” found dead in Windward O’ahu

RM90 also known as Mele (Courtesy: HMAR)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — NOAA is investigating the death of a monk seal on O’ahu.

RM90, also known as Mele, who was 1-year old Hawaiian monk seal, was found dead on May 24, 2021, on the windward side of O’ahu.

NOAA says at this time they are no signs of foul play regarding her death.

She did have a fishing hook in her cheek which was reported and taken care of.

She spent some time in the Marine Mammal Center’s Ke Kai Ola hospital because she was malnourished. She gained weight and was released.

She was in good condition when she was seen last on May 17. 2021.

Call NOAA’s Marine Wildlife Hotline (888-256-9840) if you see a monk seal in trouble.