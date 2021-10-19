Monk seal Kolohe hospitalized for toxoplasmosis, ingested fishing gear, ulcer

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaiian monk seal nicknamed “Kolohe” is currently receiving treatment at the Monk Seal Hospital on the Big Island.

Officials say, the 13-year-old ingested fishing gear, tested positive for the cat-borne disease “Toxoplasmosis” and has an ulcer on his left cornea.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

He’s currently sedated and receiving food through a tube. Officials will later consider surgery to remove the multiple embedded hooks and other gear from his esophagus and stomach, once his condition has stabilized.

Officials remind fishermen to properly discard their gear.