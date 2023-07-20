HONOLULU (KHON2) — A necropsy revealed the cause of death for a Hawaiian Monk Seal who was found dead on a North Shore beach on June 12.

Hoʻomau Lehua likely died from injuries she sustained from a dog attack.

Puncture wounds were found around her head and flippers. The wounds were consistent in size to dog bites. NOAA also said she suffered the wounds prior to death.

She also suffered internal hemorrhaging, which officials said was consistent with dog shaking.

“Off-leash dogs have killed numerous native wildlife in Hawaiʻi, including nēnē (Hawaiian geese), Laysan albatross, shearwaters, petrels, shorebirds, and at least two confirmed monk seals (a pup on Kauaʻi in 2014 and Hoʻomau Lehua in 2023),” NOAA said in a news release. “Even if a dog attack is not immediately fatal, the resulting injuries are likely to become infected and may lead to later death.”

Hoʻomau Lehua was last seen swimming on June 6. Just six days later she was found dead on a beach in the general area of where she had been swimming days before.

Hoʻomau Lehua was born on Feb. 23, to Lei Ola. She was only months old when she died.

“We strongly encourage pet owners statewide to protect Hawaiian monk seals and other native wildlife by adhering to leash laws. Even well-trained dogs can be hard to control when they see a monk seal!”