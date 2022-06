HONOLULU (KHON2) – A mother monk seal gave birth to three new pups on the weekend on Kalaupapa, according to the Kalaupapa Natoinal Park.

Kalaupapa National Park officials reported that mother monk seal known as K62 now gave birth a total of five pups in 2022.

Park officials said mom K62 also had an older girl pup from before this years five pups thus she has six altogether.