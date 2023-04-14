KAIMANA BEACH, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaiian monk seal known as Kaiwi seal gave birth at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki on Friday, April 14.

Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reminded beachgoers to admire the new duo from a distance.

Volunteers will be on hand to make sure people give the animals their space.

Kaiwi gave birth at Kaimana Beach in 2021 and gathered a lot of attention. Witnesses to Friday’s birth were excited to see history repeat itself.

“I saw it happen! A few people saw it happen, too,” said Honolulu resident Joyce Hsieh. “So, we were all lucky to just be patient and wait for it, I’m just like, ‘Yes! It’s coming! It’s coming!”

Visitors were just as excited.

“Never in my lifetime did I think I would see a monk seal have a baby,” said Ivalue Moreno.

“Yeah, it was pretty awesome,” said Moreno’s husband, Tony.

Volunteers with Hawaii Marine Animal Rescue put up ropes 150 feet back from the mom and pup.

“Blocking the beach off, I think it’s a good idea,” said Kahala resident Angelani Alford, “I think a lot of people will obviously complain, especially people that don’t live here, but it’s ultimately for the seals’ safety.”

Ropes were set up along the beach to keep folks back, but the boundary actually extends 150 feet into the ocean as well.

“We don’t really have the capability to set up a visual perimeter in the water because of the tide and the movement of the water,” said Diana Kramer, NOAA regional stranding coordinator. “That’s kind of why we are advising better to just choose another area to swim because we don’t have the capability to easily create that visual perimeter.”

Rocky — another Hawaiian monk seal — bit a swimmer off Kaimana Beach in 2022 while she was nursing her newborn pup.

“You know, forget it,” Hsieh said. “If you go in the water, mom will come to you in two seconds, one second and you’re done. Men or women or kids, especially if it’s a kid, the kid is gone.”

“I think I’m going to be here every day. And, yeah, you know, you know, if I have to yell at people, I will.” Joyce Hsieh, Honolulu resident

“That’s just part of the aloha that you should be sharing to everyone that lives here,” Alford said. “It’s respecting the aina, respecting the land, respecting the animals and just coming here with an open heart. And if that happens, come look at it, love it with smiles and appreciation.”

Officials with NOAA said Kaiwi and her pup — which has not yet been identified as male or female — will stay at Kaimana Beach for about five to seven weeks.