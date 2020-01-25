Monk seal brought in for observation after “logging”

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An adult female monk seal, RO28 (Pōhaku), was captured on January 22, 2020, and is currently under the care of NOAA Fisheries veterinary staff.

On January 19, 2020, a volunteer with the Hawaii Marine Animal Response (HMAR) volunteer network observed RO28 exhibiting a behavior called “logging” in the Ko Olina area.

Logging means a seal is floating on the surface of the ocean, acting lethargic, and not actively swimming.

This behavior can indicate that a seal is injured or has underlying health problems. Some seals, including RO28, occasionally exhibit this behavior for short periods of time (up to a few hours) even when they appear healthy.

After monitoring her condition and behavior, the decision was made to bring her into our NOAA Fisheries facility for further evaluation.

