Monk seal brought in for observation after “logging”

Local News

by: NOAA

Posted: / Updated:

NOAA

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An adult female monk seal, RO28 (Pōhaku), was captured on January 22, 2020, and is currently under the care of NOAA Fisheries veterinary staff.

On January 19, 2020, a volunteer with the Hawaii Marine Animal Response (HMAR) volunteer network observed RO28 exhibiting a behavior called “logging” in the Ko Olina area.

Logging means a seal is floating on the surface of the ocean, acting lethargic, and not actively swimming.

This behavior can indicate that a seal is injured or has underlying health problems. Some seals, including RO28, occasionally exhibit this behavior for short periods of time (up to a few hours) even when they appear healthy.

After monitoring her condition and behavior, the decision was made to bring her into our NOAA Fisheries facility for further evaluation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story