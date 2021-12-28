Mongoose trapped at Nawiliwili Harbor on Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A mongoose was trapped on Kauai at Nawiliwili Harbor.

State transportation workers saw a mongoose on Monday, Dec. 27.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

They reported that to the Department of Agriculture.

Then 15 traps set up by vector control staff on Monday.

The next day, a mongoose was caught.

The traps will be monitored and they will remain in the area.

There have been mongooses caught on Kauai in the past in 2012, and in 2016.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

If you see one, call the state’s pest hotline at (808) 643-PEST (7378).