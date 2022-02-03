Money reward for people who report illegal fireworks among list of proposed bills Hawaii legislators will consider Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lawmakers hope to crack down on illegal fireworks in Hawaii. The House Committee on Consumer Protection and Commerce will meet to hear and discuss seven bills related to this issue.

One bill aims to raise fines for fireworks-related violations and another will mandate each county to offer a money reward to people who report illegal fireworks.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The meeting will take place on Friday, Feb. 4.

“I’m not sure there’s one magic panacea, which is why I think the house is intent on pursuing many strategies and seeing what pans out in the end,” said Rep. Aaron Ling Johanson, (D), committee chair for the Consumer Protection and Commerce.

“I think the problem continues to spiral out of control because people perceive there is no consequences.” Rep. Aaron Ling Johanson, (D), committee chair for the Consumer Protection and Commerce

Here is a list of all the bills the House Committee on Consumer Protection and Commerce will be hearing and considering: