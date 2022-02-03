Money reward for people who report illegal fireworks among list of proposed bills Hawaii legislators will consider Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lawmakers hope to crack down on illegal fireworks in Hawaii. The House Committee on Consumer Protection and Commerce will meet to hear and discuss seven bills related to this issue.
One bill aims to raise fines for fireworks-related violations and another will mandate each county to offer a money reward to people who report illegal fireworks.
The meeting will take place on Friday, Feb. 4.
“I’m not sure there’s one magic panacea, which is why I think the house is intent on pursuing many strategies and seeing what pans out in the end,” said Rep. Aaron Ling Johanson, (D), committee chair for the Consumer Protection and Commerce.
Here is a list of all the bills the House Committee on Consumer Protection and Commerce will be hearing and considering:
- HB2273 — Certain violations of the Fireworks Control Law will also become a violation of noise control rules under Hawaii noise pollution laws, which will be punishable by civil penalities and citations. Funds for an inspector position in the Hawaii Department of Health and a contract for a security company to help will be established.
- HB2275 — An expeditious adjudication system will be established for processing fireworks infractions in a similar manner to processing traffic infractions.
- HB1695 — The maximum fine for fireworks-related violations will be increased from $2,000 to $5,000.
- HB1696 — The fee for the fireworks display permit will be increased from $110 to $300.
- HB2502 — Any person — other than an officer, state employee or local government entity — can create a “civil cause of action” for violations of the Fireworks Control Law.
- HB1969 — Mandates that each county offers a monetary reward for people who report the use of illegal fireworks.
- HB1604 — The 2022 illegal fireworks task force within the Department of the Attorney General will be established to create a plan to stop illegal fireworks and explosives from being imported to Hawaii. This task force will also ensure airports, harbors and other facilities will be safe and secured from the discharge illegal fireworks and explosives.