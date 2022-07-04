FILE Preschool activities can be both fun and educational with the right toys and some guided play by parents and adults.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The deadline to apply for money to help pay for preschool under the Preschool Open Doors Program is July 29, according to the Department of Human Services.

The POD Program helps eligible families pay for preschool.

The money can be used as early as Sept. 1.

Funds are limited, so early applications are encouraged.

If your application is approved or denied, you will be notified no later than Aug. 30.

For more information about POD, call (808) 791-2130 on Oahu, or toll-free from the neighbor islands at (800) 746-5620.