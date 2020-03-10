“Monarchs and More” butterfly exhibit back at Pearlridge Center

A fun hands-on exhibit returns to Pearlridge Center! “Monarchs and More” features hundreds of locally-raised monarch butterflies in an open-air exhibit where you can feed them or be lucky enough to have one land on you. It costs $5 to get in, kids 2 and under are free. The exhibit runs through April 19th at the mall’s Mauka Center Court.

