“Monarchs and More” butterfly exhibit back at Pearlridge Center

‘Iolani School’s Head of School Dr. Timothy Cottrell issued a message today to parents informing them of the school’s decision to cancel all school-related travel to the U.S. mainland and internationally for the rest of the academic year due to the evolving situation regarding the coronavirus.

‘Iolani School is doing extensive preparation for a school closure if it is necessary in the future. However, there are currently NO plans at this time to close the school.