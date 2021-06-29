Monarch butterfly exhibit returns to Pearlridge Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An interactive butterfly exhibit is returning to Pearlridge Center.

Monarchs & More opens Friday, July 2 with hundreds of locally-raised monarch butterflies in an open-air exhibit where you can feed them or be lucky enough to have one land on you.

The exhibit also has information on the life cycle of the butterfly and visitors can see it in all stages.

Admission is $5 a person and will be available through Aug. 8 at Mauka Center Court.