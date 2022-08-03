HONOLULU (KHON2) — Passengers aboard Sunday’s Hawaiian Airlines flight from LAX to Honolulu got more than complimentary lunch–a familiar, and famous, face behind the flight attendant cart.

“Aloha Kakahiaka. Good morning guests, this is Jason Momoa.”

Momoa, star of Aquaman and a beloved Hawaii native, handed out bottles of Mananalu water on the flight, as part of the partnership with the airline.

The concept of Mananalu, Momoa’s water brand, came to him on a flight where he noticed water bottles in single-use plastic bottles but other beverages in aluminum cans. He took that moment and turned it into Mananalu, which distributes their water in recyclable aluminum bottles.

Hawaiian Airlines started serving the 16-ounce bottles to Premium Cabin guests in April and replaced single-use plastic water bottles in the Pau Hana snack cart on continental U.S. flights.

Guests on the flight were also given 10,000 Hawaiian miles.

“I started Mananalu to give people a better option than single-use plastic and create a wave of positive change,” Momoa shared. “For every bottle of Mananalu sold, we remove one bottle of plastic from ocean-going waste.”

The partnership has eliminated 35,000 items of plastic in the first two months and anticipate the yearly average to be hundreds of thousands.