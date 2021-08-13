Mom Made Market Hawaii at Ward Centre this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Many say their mothers are the glue that holds their home together.

But what about the mothers that hold down the business as well?

This Saturday and Sunday, many mothers will be heading down here to Ward Centre for another round of Mom Made Market Hawaii, a pop-up marketplace with over 40 mothers turned entrepreneurs.

To find out more about this market, we’re here with one of the vendors, the owner of Workshop 28, Jenn.

How many years have you been a part of Mom Made Market Hawaii?

“We’ve been a part of Mom Made Market Hawaii since 2018,” says Jenn Like, owner of Market 28.

In your opinion, what makes this event so unique compared to the others?

“All the vendors here are moms,” says Like.

“We get to grow a sense of community,” says Like. “A sense of knowing our places and being able to spread our wings with people who support us 100%. Our customers, our fellow vendors, we all have our kids here and it’s a really good time and it makes you feel that you have so much support behind you.”

When did you chose to become a small business owner?

“I was a stay-at-home mom for a while,” says Like. “I have three kids and being an entrepreneur for me was just the easiest thing I could think of. You need a really flexible schedule with three kids, three active kids.”

With that, trying to find a balance between being a mother and a business owner.

“Trying to find a balance is ridiculously crazy but it gives us a chance to show our kids that you can do whatever you set your mind out to be,” says Like. “It’s really hard to adjust your time for family, friends, work, but it’s possible and it’s great that we’re able to show our kids that.”

Tell me a little bit about Workshop 28. What are you about and whats your mission?

“We like to spread aloha throughout the world,” says Like. “We make cute, fun laser-engraved home goods. We do a lot of apparel, a lot of pouches, a lot of hats. But our main mission is to just bring happiness to anybody who receives a gift or purchases it for their own home.”

Mom Made Market Hawaii here at Ward Centre takes place this weekend, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. each day.

All the vendors will be situated between Kids City Adventure and Roger Dunn Golf Shop.

For all the information, click here.