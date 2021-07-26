Molokai water system undergoes emergency repairs after leak in tank found

File – Government office sign outside of the Department of Hawaiian Homelands building in Kapolei, Hawaii, on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Department of Hawaiian Home Lands)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hoʻolehua Water System in Molokai is going through emergency repairs initiated by the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL). This comes after a leak was found in its 200,000 gallon water tank.

During repairs, a temporary bypass will replace the tank to allow the water system to continue functioning.

Those using the Hoʻolehua Water System were asked to limit and reduce their water usage by about 25% to 50%. Water pressure issues may also occur due to the bypass during this repair period.