Molokai school bus fell into rocky shoreline after being hit by boulder, police say

Local News

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to Maui police, a boulder hit a school bus on Molokai, forcing the driver to go off the road and fall into a rocky shoreline.

The incident happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, in the Rock Point area on the east side of Molokai.

Police said only the bus driver was on board; no other passengers were present. There were no injuries reported.

It is unknown what exactly caused the boulder to fall.

