Molokai residents are advised to boil water before consumption

KALAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The County of Maui sent out a notice on Thursday, advising residents living in the Kalae area to boil their water before drinking it due to possible E. coli contamination.

According to the Department of Water Supply (DWS), samples of water from the DHHL wells in Kalae were collected on Thursday for coliform bacteria, to determine the source of contamination.

DWS said boiling water for one minute will kill bacteria and other organisms that may be present in the water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice.

If the water is contaminated with fecal coliforms and E. coli bacteria, DWS said symptoms could include diarrhea, cramps, nausea and headaches.

DWS warns water contamination may pose a special health risk for infants, young children and those with severely compromised immune systems.

There are different causes of water contamination such as heavy rain or run-off water entering a drinking source, a break in the distribution system, such as a water line or a failure in the water treatment process, according to DWS.

For EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline call 1-800-426-4791.