Moloka‘i music students to celebrate CD release with live performance

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The first cohort of students from Moloka‘i in the University of Hawai‘i Maui College Institute of Hawaiian Music have released a compilation CD.

Awaiāulu ‘Ia E Ke Aloha Nō Moloka‘i (Bound Together By Love For Moloka‘i) features nine recordings, seven of which are original compositions by the students, and will be available for purchase here.

The students will perform a concert from Hiro’s ‘Ohana Grill at the Hotel Moloka‘i on Saturday, May 1, at 5 p.m. However, due to COVID-19 safety protocols, the event will not be open to the public. Instead, it will be broadcasted live on Akakū.

“We are incredibly proud of this accomplishment by our Moloka‘i students. Their dedication and perseverance during trying times was incredible,” said Keola Donaghy, assistant professor of music and faculty coordinator for Institute of Hawaiian Music and music studies at UH Maui College. “We had to take our class online until it was safe to resume in-person classes, and once we did, we were able to complete the composition of their mele and recording of their release before their graduation.”

The Institute of Hawaiian Music will audition new students this summer as it begins a new cycle of classes on Maui. Free applied Hawaiian music classes are open to UH Maui College students.