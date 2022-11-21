KAUNAKAKAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui County Officials announced that dispatchers received a 911 call at approximately 5:46 p.m. on Saturday, Nov, 19 regarding a possible murder.

According to officials, the male caller said the incident occurred in his home.

Police said they discovered the lifeless body of a female inside the home, but there were no signs of the male caller or anyone else at the residence.

MPD returned to the residence at around 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 to find 59-year-old male Mariano Garces of Kaunakakai in the residence. He was placed under arrest and charged with murder in the second degree. Bail has been set at $1 million, according to officials.

Police identified the female victim as 43-year-old Amie Kaholoaa of Kaunakakai and is the girlfriend of the suspect.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.