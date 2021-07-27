Molokai immersion school students name Hawaiian monk seal

KUALAPUU, Hawaii (KHON2) A one-year-old Hawaiian monk seal on Molokai now has a name thanks to some Hawaiian language immersion school students from Kualapu’u Charter School.

Kepuhinui was previously known as L4.

He was born on a Molokai beach during the pandemic.

So he did not get his identification tags attached to his hind flippers which is often done for young monk seals.

There were 20 second grade students who came together to come up with his name which means the great one of Kepuhi Beach.

The monk seal-naming process was developed by multiple agencies.

It shares the history, biology and cultural importance of Hawaiian monk seals.