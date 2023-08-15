HONOLULU (KHON2) — What was expected to be a celebration of the paddling community in Hawaii, Tahiti and around the world has become a show of solidarity and gratitude for those “dedicating their efforts to alleviate the crisis and support the affected communities” of Maui.

The Molokai Hoe, which brings together more than 1,000 paddlers from around the world and is known as the world’s most prestigious canoe race, has been canceled.

Citing the crisis and heartbreak of the fires on Maui, OCHRA, the organizer of the race, said in a statement:

Molokai Hoe is an event steeped in tradition, cherished by paddlers and enthusiasts alike. The decision to cancel this year’s race was not made lightly, as we understand the disappointment it may cause to our participants and supporters. However, our commitment to the well-being of our communities and our fellow Hawaiians takes precedence, and we believe that redirecting our efforts and resources towards aiding those affected by the fires is a testament to the values that bind us as a community.”

The race was to take place on Oct. 8 and air on KHON2.

“While this year’s event will not take place as planned, we are confident that our community’s resilience and unity will strengthen our bonds and pave the way for a brighter future.”