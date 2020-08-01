Molokai brush fire 100 percent contained, 20 acres of land scorched

HOOLEHUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Maui Fire Department reported that first responders are mopping up following a brush fire that happened just before 3 p.m. on Friday, July 31.

According to officials from the department, this happened on Puu Kapele Avenue in Molokai. Crews worked to put out the fire by ground and by air. Dozers assisted with cutting roads for access, as well as cutting firebreaks.

As of 5 p.m. on Friday, firefighters reported that the brush fire is 100 percent contained. 20 acres of land was burned.

No one was displaced, evacuated or injured and the cause of the fire is undetermined.

Latest Stories on KHON2