HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Mokulele Airlines plane was cleared after it blew a tire upon landing at Kahului Airport, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation (DOT).

The incident happened at approximately 12:13 p.m. on Monday.

According to DOT, six passengers were on board, and no one was injured. It took approximately 20 minutes to clear the plane and check the airfield, a DOT spokesperson told KHON2.

Flights may be been slightly delayed, but the airport was never closed.