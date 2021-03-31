Mokulele Airlines pilots honored for helping rescue efforts in downed plane off Lanai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two Mokulele Airlines pilots were honored on Wednesday, March 31, by the Federal Aviation Administration and the State Legislature for their help in rescuing two other pilots whose plane went down off Lanai in February, 2021.

The honorees were Captain Justin Constantino and First Officer Jeremy Delia.

Constantino and Delia were flying to Honolulu when they heard the mayday call come in.

The two helped keep an eye on the downed plane and its two pilots until the Coast Guard was able to get to them in the water.

The four pilots got to meet Wednesday for the first time since it all happened.

“When you hear your brothers at need like that, it was just like, ‘there’s no other option, we have to go there now,'” Delia said.

“That was the main goal, to get them safe, it was amazing,” Constantino said. “Finally great having to see them in person for the first time, seeing that they’re here safely, that just brings peace to me.”

Damien Lorentz was onboard the flight that went down. He said, he might not be alive today if it were not for the efforts of Constantino and Delia.

“It’s a good chance we wouldn’t be here because of them, because we would’ve been in the water all night long,” Lorentz said. “Definitely grateful they were there to keep an eye on us and give us a point of reference for the Coast Guard.”

Constantino and Delia, on top of the special recognition, are also taking home a special gift from one of their passengers — Rolex Aviator watches.

The rescue happened while Constantino and Delia had passengers on board and an anonymous passenger wanted to show his gratitude for their heroism.