NTSB calls for better monitoring of flight instructors, says Mokuleia plane crash pilot was “inadequately trained”

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says inadequate training of a pilot contributed to the death of 11 people in a skydiving plane crash in Mokuleia in 2019.

Three safety recommendations were issued during the NTSB’s ongoing investigation of the June 21, 2019 crash, which led to the death of a pilot and ten passengers.

In the safety recommendation report, the NTSB cited the Federal Aviation Administrations (FAA) ‘Aviation Instructor’s Handbook,’ which states that the goal of a flight instructor is “to teach each learner in such a way that he or she will become a competent pilot.” NTSB said that in regards to the Mokuleia pilot, “the flight instructor did not achieve that goal.”

As a result of the finding, NTSB called on the FAA to better monitor the effectiveness of flight instructors. The safety board indicated that the pilot involved in the crash had failed three initial flight tests in his attempts to obtain his private pilot certificate, instrument rating and commercial pilot certificate. Further investigation revealed the pilot was not alone in his failed attempts. According to NTSB, the pass rate for other students taught by the same flight instructor was 59 percent.

FAA data shows the average national pass rate for students of all flight instructors is 80 percent.

Among the suggestions to better monitor flight instructors, NTSB asked the FAA to develop a system to automatically alert its inspectors of flight instructors whose student pass rates fall below 80 percent.

The NTSB also recommended that until a system that generates an automatic notification of flight instructors’ pass rates is implemented, FAA inspectors should “review pass rates on an ongoing basis to identify any in need of closer monitoring.”

The complete four-page safety recommendation report is available at here.

The analysis, probable cause and additional findings associated with the Mokuleia accident are expected to be released when that investigation is completed.

More information, including links to the preliminary report and the accident docket, is available here.