HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mokapu Elementary School will be redone and expanded after the Department of Defense gave the Hawaii Department of Education a $96 million grant from its Public Schools on Military Installations Program.

The schools is located on Marine Corps Base Hawaiʻi in Kaneohe.

When the school is completed by replacing existing buildings and adding four more, the capacity will be 975 students from kindergarten to sixth grade.

MCBH officials said a two-story administration building will house office space as well as a library and two specialty classrooms.

A new building will have a cafeteria with a stage, and there will be a covered play area.