HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Mō’ili’ili Summer Fest is returning this Saturday after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The Mō’ili’ili Hongwanji Mission has been holding bon dances in Mō’ili’ili for over 100 years. It’s one of the most popular summer events in Hawaii, which highlights the cultural diversity, history and businesses of the area.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Coyne Street between University Avenue and Kaialiu Street will be closed for the event from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 2. Food vendors and comfort areas will be available.

(Courtesy: Mō’ili’ili Summer Fest)

(Courtesy: Mō’ili’ili Summer Fest)

(Courtesy: Mō’ili’ili Summer Fest)

(Courtesy: Mō’ili’ili Summer Fest)

(Courtesy: Mō’ili’ili Summer Fest)

(Courtesy: Mō’ili’ili Summer Fest)

(Courtesy: Mō’ili’ili Summer Fest)

(Courtesy: Mō’ili’ili Summer Fest)

(Courtesy: Mō’ili’ili Summer Fest)

Their last event in 2019 had over 25 popular food trucks and mobile food vendors participating alongside keiki games, cultural activities, DIY projects and lots of shopping from local retailers and pop-up shops.

Those interested in participating this year may click here for more information.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The Mō’ili’ili Summer Fest is produced by Kamehameha Schools, the Mō’ili’ili Hongwanji Mission, the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i, the Mō’ili’ili Community Center and the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.