HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crowds packed the old Varsity Theater parking lot on Saturday as they attended the Moiliili Summer Fest.

The celebration is known to have Honolulu’s largest Bon Dance.

“I heard there was a lot of dancing and you had to watch the aunties and uncles they’ll show you what to do and there’s lots of good food,” said Sierra Payne, an attendee of the summer fest. “I’m excited to try all the food.”

According to the Moiliili Hongwanji Mission, it has been holding bon dances in Moiliili for over 100 years.

“We’re happy. Excited. We missed bowling to come tonight!” said attendee Melanie Zuckerin.

The summer fest was scheduled for 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.