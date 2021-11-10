Moho’uli Street Closed on Veterans Day, rehabilitation roadwork on Hawai’i Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Hawai’i Department of Public Works Engineering Division announces the closure of Moho’uli Street on Thursday, Nov. 11 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m
According to the DPW, the road will open to local traffic only, weather permitting. In addition, there will be lane shifting and traffic delays along Kilauea Avenue.
While roadwork adjustments of manholes/water and gas valves are being made, DPW said motorists are asked to use Hualalai Street and Kamana Street from Kino’ole Street as detours when driving in both directions on Kilauea Ave.