HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to two females aged 15 and a three-year-old who were injured on Monday, Oct. 31 after an accident in a modified golf cart.

The three girls were treated for multiple serious injuries after the modified golf cars flipped at around 7:15 p.m. in Kapolei.

EMS then took the girls in serious condition to a local emergency room.