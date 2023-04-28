HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mocktails have exploded in popularity over the last couple of years.

Born out of a desire for something different, many younger folks are opting to leave spirits behind.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

From Millennials and Gen Z’ers having fewer economic opportunities than preceding generations to the popularity of cannabis due to its more medicinal advantages, mocktails are something that will not disappear too soon from our favorite menus.

Honolulu has a few a places where one can enjoy the refreshing deliciousness of a cocktail without liver-damaging alcohol getting in the way.

Lulu’s located at the corner of Kapahulu and Kalakaua avenues, is a locally owned bar and restaurant that has one of the best views of Diamond Head and the Pacific Ocean in Waikīkī.

Lulu’s has the largest mocktail menu touting nine tasty creations. From frozen virgin daiquiris to alcohol-free spritzes, their menu of mocktails have a distinctly island vibe.

Just down the street is Deck. Located in the Queen Kapiʻolani Hotel on Kapahulu Avenue, Deck is an open and expansive Waikīkī experience.

They have a slightly smaller menu of mocktails with six, but these mocktails are artistic creations. Carefully crafted by artisan bartenders, you can sip on your mocktail while enjoying a spacious and gorgeous view of Diamond Head and the Pacific Ocean.

Located in Chinatown on North Hotel Street, Skull and Crown Trading Co. has one of the most unique and cozy atmospheres for a bar and restaurant in Honolulu.

The Skull and Crown has a smaller menu of mocktails with only three, but they utilize ingredients heavily influenced by local flavors. Plus, they carry Coca-Cola de Mexico.

Next is The Lei Stand which is also located in Chinatown on Bethel Street. Their mocktails are demarked as “Off Season” drinks.

With a small, artisan selection, these alcohol-free cocktails are some of the most interesting combinations of flavors.

Finally, there is Podmore. Located near the State Capitol on Merchant Street, Podmore is just now dipping its toe into the mocktail pool.

Their mocktail selections are known as “Temperance”, a nod to the Prohibition period in United States history. Prohibition was a time when alcohol and spirits were as illegal as marijuana was 20 years ago.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Now, you know where to get the best mocktails in Honolulu. So, go out and plan your next date night or pub crawl with these tasty temptations in mind.