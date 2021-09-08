Mobile vaccine clinic at Ala Moana Center on Saturday, free to the public

What can employers do if workers avoid COVID-19 vaccines? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ala Moana Center, in partnership with Hawai’i Pacific Health (HPH) is hosting a COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinic on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HPH’s COVID-19 Vax Squad will be located in the Ala Moana Center Kona Street Depot, according to Ala Moana Center.

Individuals interested, are advised to schedule an appointment at HawaiiPacificHealth.org/COVIDVaxSquad or calling 808-462-5460.

Walk-ins are welcomed. HPH will provide the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and over, the Moderna vaccine for ages 18 and over, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for ages 18 and over. All vaccines are free to the public, no insurance is needed.

There will also be third doses of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine available for immunocompromised individuals.

The entrance to the mobile vaccine clinic will be at 1555 Kona Street, in front of the Sears Appliance and Mattress Showroom.