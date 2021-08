HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is a contingency official prepared for but hoped to never go through — using the mobile morgue trailers.

The Honolulu medical examiner’s office confirmed they were being put to use on Thursday, Aug. 26.

One of the trailers could be seen parked just inside the fenced lot in Iwilei on Thursday afternoon.

The City purchased three trailers in 2020 with federal CARES Act money and unveiled them on Thursday, Aug. 19.