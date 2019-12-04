Mobile hygiene center open house held on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Maui, an open house was held Tuesday for the Ka Hale a Ke Ola mobile hygiene unit in the parking lot of the Kihei Community Center.

This will allow homeless people to use the bathroom, take a shower and receive other services.

