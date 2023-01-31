A photo shows Michael Miske, alleged crime boss that is going to trial.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A recent filing in Federal Court has asked that accused crime boss Michael Miske and five of his co-defendants have their trial moved to Hawai’i.

Defense attorneys for Michael and his co-defendants filed for a motion for a ‘change of venue’.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The attorneys have used the help of an expert that identifies jury bias and who helped with identifying an untainted jury in the Kealoha trial.

The expert said that he conducted a survey that revealed that half of the possible jury pool has heard of the case and that of those identified there were nearly 90% who already believed Miske to be guilty.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Las Vegas was another location identified by the expert since he found that there is almost no prior knowledge of the case in that pool of potential jurors.

At this point, the request is pending before a federal judge.