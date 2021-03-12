Moanalua High School unveils new Performing Arts Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moanalua High School celebrated the grand opening of its new Performing Arts Center on Friday, March 12. Plans for the new facility have been in the works for more than 20 years.

The principal of Moanalua said, the Center will serve more than just students.

“For over 20 years, the Performing Arts Center has been a part of our school’s vision. It’s very gratifying to see the vision become a reality. This center will serve to enrich the cultural lives of not only our students, but many other students and members of the Moanalua community ” Robin Martin, Moanalua High School principal.

The first drawings for the Center were created in 1999 and finally came to fruition Friday.

The 700-seat auditorium has rehearsal and teaching spaces, a dance and choir room as well as a music library.

Moanalua has one of the biggest music programs in Hawaii — attracting 600 to 700 students every year.

The new Performing Arts Center cost about $32 million to build.