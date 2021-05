HONOLULU (KHON2) — A big donation was made to Moanalua Gardens Foundation for an annual hula competition.

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs donated $10,000 to help fund the 2021 Prince Lot Hula Festival. The festival honors Prince Lot Kapuaiwa who revived hula when it was forbidden to be danced in public.

The virtual two-hour event will be broadcast in October on KHON2.