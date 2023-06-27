A photo shows festival goers at the Mōʻiliʻili Summer Fest on Saturday, July 2, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Mōʻiliʻili Summer Fest)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu’s largest bon dance and street festival is returning on Saturday.

The Mōʻiliʻili Summer Fest will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 1100 University Ave., the former Varsity Theatre parking lot.

Thousands are expected to attend the free, family-friendly event, best known for its bon dance.

In its 10th year, organizers said patrons can expect a modern street festival with over 50 vendors, including food, artisans, retailers, and cultural entertainment.

Performances start at 5 p.m., featuring Madoka no Kai and Hawaii Shin Kobukai. The Bon Dance program begins at 6 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to rideshare. Complimentary parking will be available at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Additional parking will be available at Diamond Parking (adjacent to the event, for a fee from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.), Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii (for a fee till 11 p.m.) and Shinnyo-en Hawaii (donation from 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.).

